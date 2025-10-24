Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

Autodesk stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

