Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $369,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.0%

SWBI stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.34%.The business had revenue of $85.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.67%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

