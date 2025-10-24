AJ Bell’s (AJB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 575 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AJB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 542.86.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 543 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.36. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 562. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 per share, for a total transaction of £436,050. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

