DA Davidson Estimates Preferred Bank Q4 Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Preferred Bank by 217.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

