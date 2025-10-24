THG’s (THG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50.
THG Stock Performance
THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that THG will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.
About THG
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
