THG’s (THG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 48.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.73. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 22.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 55. The company has a market cap of £639.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that THG will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.

About THG

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

