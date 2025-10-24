BWS Financial Has Weak Outlook for Interparfums Q4 Earnings

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Interparfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interparfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

