Badger Meter FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.33.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.55. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

