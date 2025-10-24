Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 103 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.33.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 84.52 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 86.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.96. The company has a market capitalization of £50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang bought 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Insiders have bought a total of 436,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,562,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

