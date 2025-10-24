B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of Canaan FY2025 Earnings

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaan in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. Canaan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Canaan in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAN

Canaan Price Performance

Canaan stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 280.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 113,049 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 82.6% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,384,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,078,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 53.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 763,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 267,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canaan by 5,016.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,235,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth $320,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.