Cantor Fitzgerald Decreases Earnings Estimates for Alector

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alector in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alector’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Alector to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Alector has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 50.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 729,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alector by 483.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 651,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 25.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 274,341 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.