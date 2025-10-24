Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IMCG opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $83.66.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.