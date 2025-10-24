First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.