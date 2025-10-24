Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,337 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 469.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

