Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,527,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 835,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 333,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPYD opened at $43.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.