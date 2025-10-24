Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

