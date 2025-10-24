First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

