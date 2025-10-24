First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,675.4% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.