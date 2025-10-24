Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

