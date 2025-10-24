United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 280.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after buying an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0%

UPS stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

