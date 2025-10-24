Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 266 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after purchasing an additional 875,359 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.09.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of COIN opened at $322.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average of $297.17. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

