KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $247,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

