KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $313.89 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.34.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $319.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.56.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

