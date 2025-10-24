KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $383.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day moving average is $379.42. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.