Forum Financial Management LP Buys 2,699 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

