First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.45 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

