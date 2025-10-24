Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AME stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.