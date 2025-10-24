Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

