Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

