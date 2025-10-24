Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $186.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

