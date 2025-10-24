Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stock Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.09 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.