Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $212,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Twilio by 4,231.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Twilio by 236.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 664,420 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twilio by 58.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,436,000 after purchasing an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

