KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $179.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

