iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVE stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

