KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $487,000 Position in Cigna Group $CI

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.74.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.