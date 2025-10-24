KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $51.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

