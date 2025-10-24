O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,367.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,482.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 191.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.27 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 190.20% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.