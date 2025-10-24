iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

