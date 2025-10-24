Desjardins Issues Negative Outlook for Emera Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$69.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.34. Emera has a one year low of C$49.46 and a one year high of C$69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emera

In related news, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total transaction of C$1,987,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,272.75. This trade represents a 70.11% decrease in their position. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total value of C$51,530.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,844.80. This trade represents a 69.28% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,494 shares of company stock worth $3,213,691. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.05%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

