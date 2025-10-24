Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF $KHPI

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,549 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.06% of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KHPI stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages multiple derivative strategies seeking to generate high monthly income, some upside participation potential in the S&P 500, with a downside hedge. The objective is to offer a more balanced income strategy than other covered option writing strategies.

