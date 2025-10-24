Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 441.20 ($5.88). Approximately 19,834,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 9,130,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.30 ($5.43).

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 284 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.14. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

