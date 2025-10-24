Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 441.20 ($5.88). Approximately 19,834,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 9,130,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.30 ($5.43).
RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 284 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.80.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
