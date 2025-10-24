Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Stock Price Up 23% – Still a Buy?

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) rose 23% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 1,473,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 826% from the average daily volume of 159,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

In other news, insider Luis Santana sold 92,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$117,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,812,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,301,927.07. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Florian Siegfried sold 171,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$214,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,000,000. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,671. Insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

