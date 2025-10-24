579 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $438.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $442.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

