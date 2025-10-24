Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.6897.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

