Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $407.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $410.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

