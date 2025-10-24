Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.83% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,927 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,452.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 318,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 297,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,269,000.

Shares of CGIC stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

