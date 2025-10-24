Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

