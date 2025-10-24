Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Rothschild Redb upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 34425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandvik
Institutional Trading of Sandvik
Sandvik Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.
Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
Recommended Stories
