Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

