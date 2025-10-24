Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Rises By 54.1%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 748,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of BRKU opened at $24.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:BRKU Free Report ) by 350.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.95% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

