Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Rises By 54.1%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 748,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of BRKU opened at $24.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
