Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.23. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

